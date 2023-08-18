Former NFL player Michael Oher says he was blindsided by family

Former NFL player and Ole Miss standout Micheal Oher, who was depicted in the movie “The Blind Side,” has filed a petition against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, the family that took in Oher in while he was homeless in high school.

Oher alleges that the Tuohy family conned him into agreeing into a conservatorship while he believed he was being adopted.

A petition in a Memphis court was filed by Oher to end the conservatorship and grant him any money the Tuohys owe him.

Tuscaloosa attorney Scott Hickman said there is a complicated difference between conservatorship and adoption.

“A conservatorship is something that is necessary when you have a person who is incapacitated for some reason, whether it’s because of their age, if you are a minor, and can’t take care of your business,” said Hickman.

Adoption is a process to legally bind someone as parent and child under the age of 18.

According to CNN, The Tuohys described themselves as “heartbroken over these events” in a statement issued by their attorney. They also alleged that Oher demanded $15 million from them, and threatened to plant a negative press story if they didn’t pay up.