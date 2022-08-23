Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Federal investigators say Kelly Goodlett added a false line to the warrant and later conspired with another detective to create a cover story when Taylor’s 2020 shooting death by police began gaining national attention.

Taylor was shot to death by officers who knocked down her door while executing a drug search warrant.

Goodlett appeared in a federal courtroom in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon and admitted to conspiring with another Louisville police officer to falsify the warrant.

