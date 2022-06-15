Former Hale County teacher facing charges for soliciting sex from students

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A Hale County teacher is facing charges for soliciting sex from three high school students.

As reported by the Moundville Times and the Tuscaloosa Thread, Adam Paul Mowrer, turned himself into Hale County authorities Monday morning, June 14, and was released from jail later that day.

A police officer heard rumors, and reported them to the school’s resource officer. The subsequent investigation by the Moundville Police Department revealed Mowrer sent sexual text messages to three students between the ages of 15 and 16.

The 34-year-old resigned as band director of Hale County High School last month.