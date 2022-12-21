Former football player and coach Kenny Crowe passes away at 51 years old

WVUA 23 sports has some sad news to bring you. Former Hillcrest High football player and Holt head coach Kenny Crowe passed away Saturday, Dec. 17. Crowe was the head coach at Holt High School in Tuscaloosa County from 2012-2013. He most recently served as a teacher at Lloyd Wood Middle School in Tuscaloosa County and was an assistant coach at Sispey High School. Crowe was not currently teaching or coaching at the time of his death.

Crowe was 51 years old when he passed away. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, two daughters Margaret and Laura and two grandchildren.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at the time.

-kn