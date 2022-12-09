Former Fayette County probation officer guilty of custodial sexual misconduct

A former Fayette County probation officer is guilty of custodial sexual misconduct and of using his position for personal gain, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced today.

Michael Steven Painter, 51, of Haleyville, will have his sentencing hearing Jan. 13.

The investigation began in May 2020 after someone reported that Painter engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct and solicited explicit photographs and videos from a woman who was under his supervision.

Painter was arrested and fired from his job in May 2020.

His trial began Monday in Fayette County Circuit Court, and the jury returned guilty verdicts on both felony counts Thursday.

“This defendant was in a position that gave him a great deal of control over people’s lives – their liberty and their freedom,” Hamlin said in a statement. “He abused that trust in favor of his own gratification. Individuals such as this undermine the public’s trust in law enforcement and the criminal justice system. That’s why there has to be accountability. I’m grateful the jury understood this and how serious these charges are and returned verdicts of guilty.”