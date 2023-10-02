Former Eutaw city employee indicted on identity theft charges

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter McKenzie Monk

A former Eutaw city employee has been indicted on 10 charges of identity theft and one charge of of using his office for personal gain.

According to ABC 33/40, Corey Martin, the former wastewater operator of the city of Eutaw, was booked on Thursday into Greene County Jail.

Martin was released on a $110,000 bond. Martin’s charges include 10 counts of identity theft for using city debit cards to purchase multiple unauthorized items, and using his office to acquire valuable coins.