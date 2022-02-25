Former daycare worker sentenced to 20 years in child’s death

MOBILE, Ala. – A former day care employee has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the death of a 5-year-old boy who was left in a hot daycare van in south Alabama.

WKRG-TV reports that Valarie Patterson was given the sentence – the maximum penalty for manslaughter in Alabama – on Thursday.

Patterson was an employee of Community Nursery and Preschool Academy in Mobile in 2017. Kamden Johnson had fallen asleep on the daycare van and died of heat exposure.

