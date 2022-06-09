Former Crimson Tide wideout announces retirement

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Former Alabama wideout and Super Bowl Champion Gehrig Dieter announced he is officially retiring from the NFL.

Dieter spent his entire five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent time between the active roster and the practice squad for the Chiefs. Dieter was part of the 2019-20 Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl.

Before transferring to Alabama, Dieter spent just two seasons at Bowling Green State University, where he was a second-team All-MAC selection, catching 94 passes for 1,038 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns.

In his one season in Tuscaloosa, Dieter recorded 15 catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns. He was an influential part of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 National Championship team.