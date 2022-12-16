Former bank teller arrested for allegedly stealing money from the bank

Accused of stealing $70K from peoples' accounts at Regions Bank in Northport.

Rickey Winn Jr. of Tuscaloosa was recently arrested and charged with 12 counts of theft. Mangers from the Regions Bank in Northport contacted police in November after an internal investigation revealed Winn made several illegal transactions between April and May totaling more than $60,000.

Assistant Chief of Northport Police Keith Carpenter explained to WVUA 23 how the bank discovered the money was missing.

“They had a complaint from a customer where they had money taken out of their account. When they did their investigation, they found that an employee had made those transactions. Regions then contacted us,” said Chief Carpenter.

Investigators say the transactions were caught on camera. Winn’s case will go before a Tuscaloosa County judge who will determine if his case goes to trial.

