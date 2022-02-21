Former ‘Bama star’s cousin is Stillman’s 3rd 1000-pointer

stillman college

Stillman College’s third player to make 1,000 points is a cousin of a former Alabama basketball star.

Trey Petty transferred to the college in Tuscaloosa in 2019. The Tuscaloosa News reports that he scored his 1,000th point there earlier this month against Oakwood University.

Petty is a cousin of John Petty Jr., who holds Alabama’s record for 3-point shots.

John Petty was signed briefly by the New Orleans Pelicans and now plays for the NBA G League Birmingham Squadron.

