Former Bama golfer Trey Mullinax wins first PGA tour title

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Former Alabama golfer Trey Mullinax earned his first PGA tour victory Sunday and secured the final spot in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Mullinax nailed a 14-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 18th hole to break the tie with Kevin Streelman and win the Barbasol Championship.

“The wind was a little bit off the right, and I hit it exactly where I wanted to. It was an aggressive shot, but at the time it called for an aggressive moment,” said Mullinax. “I knew that I at least had to give myself a chance, so we took an aggressive line, and I hit a great shot.”

The Open Championship will begin play on Thursday and go through Sunday on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Mullinax will join his former Bama teammate Justin Thomas at the Open.

Mullinax and Thomas played on Alabama Men’s Golf 2013 National Championship team.