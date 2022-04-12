Former Alabama teacher told to repay salary after sex plea

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama high school teacher who spent more than two years on paid leave before pleading guilty to having sex with a student was ordered to pay $100,000 in salary and benefits.

The Decatur Daily reports the order against 48-year-old Carrie Cabri Witt is believed to be the first of its kind in its state.

Witt pleaded guilty in March 2021 to having sex with a student younger than 19.

She was on leave from March 2016, when she was arrested, until August 2018, when she resigned the day before a personnel hearing. Witt also was sentenced to jail.

4/12/2022 8:05:56 AM (GMT -5:00)