Former Alabama TE reportedly set to sign with CFL team

9/18/21 MFB Alabama vs Miami Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) Photo by Robert Sutton

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Jahleel Billingsley had a rollercoaster collegiate football career. He started out playing for Alabama and shined late in the 2020 National Championship run. The Chicago, Ill., native caught 17 passes for 274 yards in the final seven games of the season. Many expected Billingsley to have a prominent role the following season, but he found himself in the “Nick Saban Dog House” for much of the season.

When members of the media inquired about the tight end’s lack of playing time, Saban simply said, “This is not a democracy,” signaling that Billingsley wasn’t bought into Saban’s way of doing business.

Nick Saban had a message for everyone in the Alabama program after being asked about tight end Jahleel Billingsley: “This is not a democracy.” pic.twitter.com/aDlngvjqHs — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 21, 2021

After only starting one game in the 2021 season, Billingsly hit the transfer portal and joined his former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian at Texas. The tight end was suspended for six games due to an incident that happened at Alabama, according to Sarkisian. Billingsly caught three passes in his short-lived Longhorn career before leaving the team in November. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft but never got an opportunity with an NFL team.

Billingsley reportedly will get a shot on a Canadian Football League team. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported that Billingsley will sign with the Calgary Stampeders.

Former Alabama and Texas tight end Jahleel Billingsley is set to sign with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL, a source tells @on3sports. He’s expected to play wide receiver there and also factor in as a kick returner.https://t.co/PZcbE1ly7w — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 10, 2023

Should he impress at the CFL level, an NFL team may give him a chance in the future.