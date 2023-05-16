Former Alabama TE finds new home at Florida Atlantic

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama tight end Elijah Brown revealed his transfer destination Monday. He will play for Tom Herman at Florida Atlantic next season.

Brown entered the portal April 17, shortly after the undergraduate transfer window opened.

The redshirt freshman didn’t see playing time last season after early enrolling last January. Last year’s tight end room was fairly deep, leading to Brown redshirting. The 2023 football team brought in Maryland transfer C.J. Dippre to join Robbie Outz and Amari Niblack who were the most productive returning tight ends from last season.

Brown was a 4-star recruit from Dayton, Ohio with a 6-foot-5, 250 pound frame. He was the last noncommitted Alabama player in the transfer portal.