Former Alabama standout Quinnen Williams absent from Jets OTA’s

quinnen williams

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sam Thornton

TUSCALOOSA-Former University of Alabama All-American and 2018 National Champion Quinnen Williams missed the second day of voluntary organized team activities with the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Williams has made it clear to the Jets front office that he’s seeking a contract extension with the team as he enters his final season of his rookie deal. Williams would make north of $9 million if he were to remain on the constructed deal put in place after New York picked up their option for his fifth season.

However, after a breakout season where Williams solidified himself as one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the league, it makes sense that he’s pursuing big money with other tackles scoring deals.

Williams has displayed tactics to give himself leverage over the Jets, including changing his Twitter bio to view “Defensive tackle for…”

He also was encouraging the contracts his fellow defensive tackles signed this offseason, most notably retweeting a report on the New York Giants signing tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million extension.

Of course, the latest developing news comes with Williams’ absence to voluntary OTA’s. Even if Williams had an extension by now, he most likely wouldn’t attend team activities until mandatory minicamp begins on June 13. A team can elect to fine players up to $98,000 if they miss all three days of involuntary camp.

With everything to date, the Jets front office shouldn’t be worried about losing Williams this season even though he’s been outspoken about his coordinated absence from the team until he receives an extension. Off-field priorities also present reasons for Williams to remain distanced from the team.

“I know they’re about to have a baby, which is awesome, Q. Good luck, brother. But I’m not worried at all. That thing will get done, and he’ll be here,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said.

According to Williams’ older brother, Quincy Williams, the baby isn’t expected for a few weeks, and that’s Williams’ main focus right now.

Williams will continue to take contract negotiations into his own hands, but he did say in January that he wants to be part of the Jets organization “for years to come.”