Former Alabama sheriff spending 3 years in his county’s jail after sentencing

lawsuit

Former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw will be spending three years in the same jail he once sent local offenders, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today.

Upshaw, 52, of Eufaula, was sentenced to a 10-year split sentence that has him serving three years within the Alabama Department of Corrections after he plead guilty June 27 to using his office for personal gain. He was ordered to serve that three-year sentence in Barbour County Community Corrections in addition to paying a $30,000 fine.

He was indicted in March 2021 by a Barbour County Grand Jury following an investigation by the Alabama Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division.

Upshaw served as Barbour County’s sheriff between January 2007 to January 2019. During his tenure, Upshaw was accused of stealing more than $32,000 by writing checks to himself or having a subordinate do so from an account meant for law enforcement purposes and inmate care.

When the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts found Upshaw liable for $29,000 of the missing funds and told him to repay it, Upshaw instead repaid the Sheriff’s Office with the office’s own funds.