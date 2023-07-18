Josh Jacobs fails to reach long-term deal with Las Vegas Raiders

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders failed to reach a long-term contract agreement with former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs. The two parties had until Monday at 4 p.m. ET to negotiate a deal.

The Raiders used its franchise tag on the former first-round draft pick back in March, but Jacobs wanted a long-term deal to secure his future. He has yet to sign the franchise tag worth $10.09 million. Because he isn’t under contract, Jacobs isn’t subject to fines for missing practice. This means Jacobs probably won’t attend any training camps and won’t be with the team until the first game of the season.

Jacobs led the league in rushing yards (1,653) and rushing yards per game (97.2). He also tied his career high rushing touchdowns (12). His record-breaking season earned him a Pro-Bowl selection, the second of his career.

If the Raiders and Jacobs can’t reach a long-term agreement before next season, the fifth-year veteran will become a free agent in 2024.