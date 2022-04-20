Former Alabama receiver commits to Texas creating a brewing rivalry

football

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

Big news came Tuesday for the Texas Longhorns football program when head coach Steve Sarkisian pulled away another Alabama football transfer, making the opening day matchup more meaningful for both teams. Former 4-star prospect Agiye Hall announced on Twitter he is committing to play for Texas after being suspended from Alabama without clear knowledge of the situation earlier in the month.

Hall showed true promise whenever given the chance, but he got minimal opportunities for the Crimson Tide. Hall caught four passes for 72 yards during the season, with two of his catches coming in the National Championship after star receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III went down with torn ACL injuries.

Hall becomes the fourth former Tide player to become a Longhorn, creating a direct connection before Texas makes the move from the Big 12 Conference and joins the SEC in a few seasons. Linebacker Ben Davis and running back Keilan Robinson joined the team last season, while tight end Jahleel Billingsley traded his red uniform for orange shortly after the offseason started.

Sarkisian can be attributed for the sudden pipeline after spending time under Alabama Head coach Nick Saban, heading the nation’s best offense as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The decision for the aforementioned players was not only due to the recruitment of Sarkisian, but also a few familiar faces on the Texas staff from the Alabama sidelines.

Aside from Sarkisian, there are four other coaches who tagged along from the Alabama coaching staff and followed Sarkisian when he got hired at Texas last year, including Jeff Banks, Bo Davis, Kyle Flood and AJ Milwee.

The new season doesn’t roll around for both teams until Sept. 10, when they are set to face each other for the first time since the 2010 BCS National Championship game that saw Alabama steamroll Texas 37-21. The newest edition of the matchup will certainly come with some bad blood with former players wanting to prove a point on the field, and Sarkisian wanting to become the second assistant to become a head coach and defeat Nick Saban after leaving Alabama.

The two schools have faced each other nine total times, with the Longhorns collecting a 7-1-1 all-time record against the Tide.