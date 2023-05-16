Former Alabama QB impresses coaches at NFL rookie minicamp

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) directs players against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022. (Photo provided by SEC Media Portal)

Rookie mini-camps kicked off on Friday for the Carolina Panthers. Fans showed up early in hopes of getting a couple pictures and autographs from former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. They weren’t quite early enough though.

The No. 1 draft pick arrived at the practice field an hour before the scheduled time. Young wanted to prepare and make a good first impression.

“This is my first day of practice, so of course, I wanted to set the tone,” Young said on Friday. “I was just here trying to get stuff down like we all were… There’s so much that I’m excited for and want to improve on. I just want to do everything I can to have a good first day and hopefully keep stacking them.”

Young’s dedication to getting better didn’t go unnoticed by coaches. While Young will start practice as the second-string quarterback, he was drafted to be the Panthers’ quarterback of the future. Coaches have no doubt that Young will pick up the offense quickly and be a good leader/teammate.

“I think he’s going to progress quickly in anything he does,” head coach Frank Reich said. “I think we all kind of know that’s the person he is. That’s the kind of player he is. That’s how fast his mind thinks and he gifted he is physically.”

The Panthers open its season on Sept. 10 in Atlanta against the Falcons.