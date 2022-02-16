Former Alabama QB David Cornwell and Blake Barnett feud on Twitter

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Former Alabama quarterbacks David Cornwell and Blake Barnett engaged in an argument over Twitter Wednesday. The argument began after Alabama football reporter Clint Lamb posted a picture of three former Crimson Tide quarterbacks Blake Barnett, David Cornwell and Cooper Bateman.

This seems like ages ago. pic.twitter.com/9qCGHM5Lo7 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) February 16, 2022

Soon after Lamb’s post, a fan replied (now deleted) questioning whether Barnett was talented enough to play at Alabama. Cornwell was quick to reply with a tweet of his own, saying that lack of talent was the issue for Barnett.

Barnett would later respond, accusing Cornwell of “breaking into and trashing” his dorm room. Cornwell was quick to respond accusing Barnett of making allegations towards Alabama so that he would be able to transfer and play the next year.

From breaking into my dorm and trashing my room (multiple times) to trashing me on social media. Glad to see you’ve become more secure in yourself. Hope all is well with you too davey https://t.co/PlAyVocmRa — B² (@Blake8Barnett) February 16, 2022

The argument between the two continued as Barnett would go on to accuse Cornwell of selling fake Yeezy’s to the team, and Cornwell would respond that Barnett gave him the contact to get the popular shoes.

Business is boomin huh? Glad to see you’ve stepped up from selling fake Yeezys to teammates. Once again, have a good one, leave me alone. https://t.co/Qn7hyNP00i — B² (@Blake8Barnett) February 16, 2022

Cornwell attended the Capstone from 2014-2016 before transferring to Nevada. He was a four-star prospect and the top player out of Oklahoma according to 247Sports Composite and ESPN.

Barnett attended UA for the 2015-2016 season before deciding to transfer to Arizona State. He was a five-star prospect and was ranked as the No. 1 pocket passer by ESPN, and the top dual-threat signal-caller by Rivals. Barnett started the 2015 season opener against USC, but was later replaced by Jalen Hurts.