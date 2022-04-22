Former Alabama prison officer charged in assault on inmates

prison, jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama prison officer has been indicted on federal charges of assaulting three inmates and then submitting a false statement about the incident.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Lorenzo Mills was charged in an indictment with violating the civil rights of the men by hitting them with a wooden baton in October 2020.

He also was accused of falsely writing in a statement that he hadn’t used force against the inmates.

Mills was working as a sergeant at Draper prison in Elmore County at the time.

Federal court records didn’t include the name of a defense lawyer who could speak on Mills’ behalf.

4/22/2022 2:07:12 PM (GMT -5:00)