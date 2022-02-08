Former Alabama players show out during heavily criticized Pro Bowl

NFL pro bowl

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

Former Alabama stars Mac Jones, Najee Harris, Trevon Diggs and Jonathan Allen further proved that Alabama is NFL University at the Pro Bowl.

Over the past few decades, hundreds of NFL players proved their skill against the best of the best in the annual Pro Bowl game. Offenses played seriously and defenses hit hard.

The past few seasons, the NFL has limited the defense to not blitz. This automatically made the flight to the game meaningless for offensive and defensive linemen. This year was even worse.

Football pads were completely useless in this game as it was for the most part two-hand touch. Many fans took to social media and expressed outrage over the misstep, and said they don’t plan on tuning in next year.

One of the biggest goals for any football player ever is to make the Pro Bowl. If next year looks the same, that dream might be better used elsewhere.

Even though the game itself was very childish, several former Alabama players stood above the rest of the best players in the NFL.

Patriots QB Mac Jones threw for 112 yards, a touchdown and an interception on four total drives. He went viral on social media for doing the famous “griddy” dance after a long-run that was blown dead earlier on the play.

Running the ball isn’t very common in the Pro Bowl, as players prefer making big plays downfield. Steelers running back Najee Harris had five rush attempts for 15 yards, the second-most rushing yards for any player in the game.

Even though defense wasn’t a big part in this year’s Pro Bowl, some former Alabama stars still played well. Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen had three tackles, including one for a loss. Trevon Diggs showed why he’s the league leader in interceptions by picking one off.

This year’s Pro Bowl may not have been one to watch. However, the players that once played for the Crimson Tide proved even further that it is NFLU.