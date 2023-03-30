Former Alabama player Nimari Burnett commits to Michigan

Nimari Burnett didn’t take long to find a new college basketball program.

Burnett announced he would the University of Michigan. Joe Tipton and On3 Sports were the first to report the move which comes just 48 hours after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He’s a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard from Chicago.

In 26 games this season, Burnett averaged 5.5 points and two rebounds a game for the Crimson Tide. He began the season as a starter but he suffered a wrist injury in mid-December that kept him out a month. When he returned, Burnett was part of the rotation off the bench.

Michigan will be the third college program that Burnett has been a part of. He signed with Texas Tech in 2020 before transferring to Alabama after his freshman season.

Burnett suffered a knee injury in summer workouts and missed the entire 2021-22 season.

He is expected to graduate this offseason which will allow him to play immediately at Michigan as a “grad transfer”.