Former Alabama pitcher signs with Seattle Mariners

Alabama baseball player Jacob McNairy (34) pitches against Boston College at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Jun 4, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama pitcher Jacob McNairy signed with the Seattle Mariners on Monday. McNairy was a weekend starter for the Crimson Tide last season making a team-high 17 starts in 2023.

The Athens, Ala., native chose to return for a fifth season after being drafted by the Mariners in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He ended the season with a 7-3 record, tied for the most victories of any pitcher on the team.

McNairy earned All-Tournament honors in the Tuscaloosa Regional after he led the Tide to victory over Boston College. Against the Eagles, he pitched 7.2 innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out 11.

With McNairy signing with the Mariners, eight Alabama players from last year’s roster got drafted or signed with MLB teams. Outfielder Andrew Pinckney (Washington Nationals), outfielder Caden Rose (Boston Red Sox), shortstop Jim Jarvis (Detroit Tigers), and pitchers Garret McMillan (Pittsburgh Pirates), Grayson Hitt (Arizona Diamondbacks), and Hunter Furtado (Pittsburgh Pirates) all got drafted. Catcher Dominic Tamez signed with the Chicago White Sox.