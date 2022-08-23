Former Alabama legislator arrested on sex abuse charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on a sex abuse charge.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department says Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse related to an incident that occurred in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 16.

The police department did not immediately provide details about the charge.

Hooper was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Hooper served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1983 to 2003.

