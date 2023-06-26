Former Alabama golfer Stephanie Meadow ties for third at LPGA Tournament

golf

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama golfer Stephanie Meadow tied for third place at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at 6-under par.

It’s her best finish on the LPGA Tour since she finished third solo at the 2020 Pelican Women’s Championship. It’s Meadow’s best finish in a ‘Major’ since she took third place at the 2014 Women’s Open Championship, which was her professional debut.

It was an extra special tournament for Meadow as she played in the final group with her childhood friend, Leona Maguire. Maguire ended the tournament tied for 11th.

“It’s been a fantastic week,” Meadow said. “I mean everything about this tournament is always top notch, and this year was no exception. You know, obviously not the outcome either Leona or I wanted today, but we fought hard and we did our best.”

Meadow’s check of $423,070 for a tied for third place finish is the biggest single-week winnings by an Alabama golfer in an LPGA Tour event. She had the previous high $271,373 when she finished third at the U.S. Women’s Open.