Former Alabama forward James Rojas announces new school destination

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

One of the key cogs for the University of Alabama basketball took to Instagram to announce his new school, where he will play out his final year of eligibility. James Rojas entered the transfer portal last week, and Sunday he decided to return home where he played junior college in Kansas to finish his college career at Wichita State.

James Rojas announces his transfer to Wichita State on Instagram pic.twitter.com/O8ZXnWVGXH — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) April 17, 2022

“I want to first thank everyone who supported me the last several years through the ups and downs. From coaches and teammates, to friends and family I’m forever grateful.

I am going to go back to Kansas and play at Wichita State for my last year of eligibility so my son, his mother and I can be around our extended family, and have our support system around us,” said Rojas.

Rojas originally committed to Buffalo before head coach Nate Oats blasted off for the job at Alabama, and Rojas followed suit by joining the Crimson Tide becoming part of the rebuild the immediate rebuild of the program. Rojas played 47 games for the Tide with four starts across two seasons in a red and white uniform. He played in 17 games this past season after suffering a torn ACL.

Rojas participated in Alabama senior day indicating that he would not be returning for another year. He was granted an extra year of eligibility because he redshirted his first year in Tuscaloosa because of a knee injury. He plans to make the most of his opportunity by carving out a role for himself at WSU after the team went 15-13 last season, losing to Tulsa in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.