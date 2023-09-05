Former Alabama football players chat about upcoming season on Bama Standard podcast

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

The Bama Standard podcast is catching up with old and new Crimson Tide athletes live from the Paul W. Bryant Museum. Former linebacker Marvin Constant (1999) and running back Bo Scarbrough (2015-2017) returned to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 1 to kick off the football season.

The first thing on Constant’s mind? Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

“The last four years have not been the best for Alabama defense, we all know this. ” Constant said. “I’m looking forward to seeing Coach Steele bring his personality and his style of coaching to take that defense back to where it belongs, back to the Alabama standard.”

The Tide will face Middle Tennessee for the first home game of the season.

“This is going to be a statement game,” Scarbrough said, “especially from all the talk this offseason about how the dynasty is over. I think they gotta take this as disrespect and show the world that Alabama is still the dynasty they’ve been.”

Alabama isn’t the only team with a chip on its shoulder. The Tide will face the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 9 and Constant is expecting it to be a tough game.

“They feel like they have something to prove, because they were so close to beating us last year,” Constant said. “Then, having Coach Sarkisian, who’s a great offensive mind, he’s going to challenge us in ways we cannot imagine. But thankfully we have a new defensive coordinator, so I’m confident that our play on that side of the ball will be solid this year.”

It’s Alabama’s legendary coaching that produces players like Constant and Scarbrough, and they credit leadership from Saban for their success outside of college football.

“That field truly prepares you for any and every situation, especially when you have amazing coaches that invest and pour into you as a student athlete,” Constant said. “It does so much for you once you get to the real world.”

“When you go into different places, you’ve got to have different personalities,” Scarbrough added. “Being around coach Saban for three to four years, it helped me out in the long run after football to have the different personalities. So, when I talk to people, I know how to talk to people and what kind of situations I’m in.”