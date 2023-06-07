Former Alabama defensive back Antonio Langham makes ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama cornerback Antonio Langham made the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Langham is one 78 players and nine former coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Overall, there are 101 players and 32 coaches on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Making the ballot for the College Football HOF is difficult. There’s a list of requirements in order to be considered to even make the ballot, according to the College Football HOF website:

a player must have received first-team All-America recognition by a selector recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise their consensus All-America team

player becomes eligible for consideration by the NFF’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his last year of intercollegiate football played

while each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community and fellow man. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether or not the candidate earned a college degree.

players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years

a coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years old. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Langham played at Alabama under Gene Stallings from 1990-93. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Langham won the Jim Thorpe award and was a three-time All-SEC selection. He’s also Alabama’s all-time leader in career interceptions (19). Langham was an integral part of the 1992 National Championship team and helped get the Crimson Tide to the post season every year he was there. The Cleveland Browns selected the Town Creek, AL native in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons in the NFL before retiring after the 2000 season.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2024. The class will be formerly inducted into the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame Dec. 10, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.