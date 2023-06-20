Former Alabama basketball star Noah Clowney receives Green Room invite

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama basketball star Noah Clowney will join Brandon Miller in the Green Room at the 2023 NBA Draft. According to ESPN, Clowney is the 20th player to receive an invite to sit in the Green Room of the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. this Thursday.

While nothing’s a guarantee, receiving an invite to the Green Room is a strong indication of being drafted in the first round. Clowney was an instrumental part in Alabama’s historic season. In his one season with the Crimson Tide, Clowney posted three double-doubles, led the team in rebounding 14 times and in blocks eight times. The South Carolina native also won the “Hard Hat” award numerous times throughout the season.

The “Hard Hat” award is presented after every game to the player who earns the most blue collar points. The award recognizes the player of the game who might not have the most points scored but did the little details right that are so crucial in winning games.

Here’s a breakdown of the point system from Tuscaloosa News:

1 point each: Deflections, steals, blocks, rebounds and loose balls secured

1.5 points: Offensive rebounds

2 points: Floor dives

4 points: Charges

Most of the mock drafts have Clowney being selected mid-late first round. The 2023 NBA Draft begins June 22 and will air on ESPN and ABC.