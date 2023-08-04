Former Alabama baseball player returns to Tuscaloosa under Rob Vaughn

4/15/22 MBA Alabama vs Tennessee Detail Photo by Cian Leach university of alabama flag, baseball flag,

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

New University of Alabama baseball head coach Rob Vaughn is adding another person to his staff, as Mikey White returns to his alma mater to serve in a “player development role.”

“From the moment I took this job, I knew that I wanted people on my staff where the script ‘A’ was more than just a logo to them. I wanted people around this program that have a passion for The University of Alabama,” said Vaughn. “We hit the jackpot with Mikey White – he’s a Crimson Tide legend. We are so fortunate to bring him, his wife Lindsay, and his twin girls home to Alabama and back to Tuscaloosa.”

White played shortstop for the Crimson Tide from 2013-2015 where he started all 184 games. He recorded a .308 career batting average while totaling over 200 hits, 98 RBIs and 132 runs scored.

The Oakland A’s drafted White in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He played six season in the A’s organization where he advanced as high as the Triple-A level.

Following his time playing for Oakland, White began coaching at Ensworth High School in Nashville. H e spent two seasons there before working at Trevecca Nazarene as the hitting coach. In 2021, the Trojans had a .286 batting average; whereas a year later, with White as their hitting coach, the team averaged .321. Trevecca also set the conference records for home runs (86) and runs scored (464) under White’s guidance.

White took an assistant coaching position at Tennessee Tech in 2023 where he served as the hitting coach and worked with the infielders. The Golden Eagles finished second in the Ohio Valley Conference in home runs (89), total bases (887), and slugging percentage (.468).

With the Crimson Tide losing eight of its nine starters, Alabama has to look elsewhere for offensive production. Vaughn brought in some transfers to help fill the gaps in the batting lineup. Hopefully White’s proven track record of offensive success will carry over to Alabama and help next year’s team have success.