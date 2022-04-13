Former 5-star Alabama running back finds a new home

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

University of Alabama running back Camar Wheaton has announced his next destination after spending one season in Tuscaloosa. Just under a month after losing the National Championship Game, the former five-star entered his name into the transfer portal after failing to accrue any stats this past season.

Wheaton announced on his Twitter that he has committed to play football next year for Southern Methodist University. If he lives up to the potential that college experts believed he had coming out of high school, he could be the next great running back to roam the gridiron of SMU following Doak Walker and Eric Dickerson.

Wheaton was ranked as the N0. 3 running back and N0. 34 player overall in the 2021 recruiting class coming out of Garland, Texas. The former two-sport athlete was primed to see the field at some point for Alabama to display his track and field speed, but an early pre-season injury scratched the plans.

With the addition of a new star running back, Jahmyr Gibbs deciding to play for Alabama in the upcoming season, the line seemed to get longer for Wheaton as he might have found himself waiting behind four other players.

Wheaton is one of many former Alabama players who have decided take matters into their own hands and move on to a new school. In all, 16 players have dumped their name into the transfer portal, with 13 of them having already found a new destination; Jaylen Moody pulled his name back out of the portal to remain at Alabama.

Even with the departure of Wheaton, Alabama’s backfield is stacked with talent with Gibbs and Trey Sanders expected to be the lead contenders for the staring job. Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are returning this year after suffering season-ending injuries.