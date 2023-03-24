Ford’s Tenn. plant could make 500K electric pickups a year

The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the M1 Concourse car club, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. The vehicle won the 2023 North American Truck of the Year during an awards ceremony Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Associated Press

STANTON, Tenn. (AP) – Ford says its new assembly plant under construction in western Tennessee will be able to build up to 500,000 electric pickup trucks a year at full production.

The automaker announced in September of 2021 that it would build the plant and a joint-venture battery factory on a 3,600-acre parcel of land in rural Stanton, northeast of Memphis. Known as the Memphis Regional Megasite, the land designated by the state for industrial development sat unused for years before Ford decided to move in.

Construction began last year.

Ford has said it plans to start production by 2025. Ford says the assembly and battery plants will employ about 6,000 people with an investment of roughly $5.6 billion.

