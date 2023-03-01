For those with allergies, spring is the season of snot, suffering

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Savannah Denton

If you’re one of the millions of people who have seasonal allergies, spring buds and trees spreading their pollen for the growing season ahead brings sneezing, congestion, runny noses and sometimes worse.

Allergies can be difficult to manage, but there are things you can do to cut down on those symptoms.

Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty said limiting your exposure is the most effective way to decrease or eliminate allergy symptoms.



“While pollen can be difficult to avoid, there are ways that you can decrease your exposure to pollen in Alabama by checking daily pollen counts, trimming trees, mowing the lawn and pulling weeds,” Peramsetty said. “Also, wear a mask when outdoors, clean regularly and keep windows closed.”

The amount and type of pollen in the air depends on the season and where you live. Common forms of pollen in Alabama this time of year include:

Timothy grass

Johnson grass

Bermuda grass

Ragweed

Juniper tree

Olive tree

Alder tree

Elder Birch

Maple tree

Russian thistle

Many people with seasonal allergies take over-the-counter antihistamines like Claratin or Zyrtec that offer short-term relief. That’s great, but keep in mind that most of these medications work best when you take them before symptoms pop up.

Common seasonal allergy symptoms include:

stuffy nose

watery or itchy eyes

coughing

headaches

brain fog

aggravated asthma

rash or hives

painful sinuses

congestion

uncontrollable sneezing

More than 50 million Americans experience allergies each year and allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S.