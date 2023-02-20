For poor schools, building repairs zap COVID relief money

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The federal government has allocated $190 billion in pandemic relief to help schools.

That’s more than four times the amount the U.S. Education Department spends on schools in a typical year, and the money has few strings attached.

For poorer school districts, deciding what to do with that money has involved a tough tradeoff: work on academic recovery or fix infrastructure needs.

An Associated Press analysis of school district spending across the country found that the poorest districts in each state are far more likely than the richest districts to spend relief funds on things like upgrading their buildings or transportation systems.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

2/20/2023 3:14:44 PM (GMT -6:00)