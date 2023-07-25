For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story

The Associated Press

President Joe Biden has signed a proclamation establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the civil rights movement.

The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument will be located across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi and will be federally protected places.

Till’s family members and a national organization seeking to preserve Black cultural heritage sites say their work protecting the Till legacy continues after the Democratic president’s signing Tuesday.

The Till relatives and the preservationists are raising money to restore each of the sites for inclusion in the National Park System.

