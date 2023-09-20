Football Weather Forecast for High School and College Games

Good Wednesday afternoon! Here’s a look at our football weather for high school and college this week and weekend. First, let’s start with high school football. If you’re going to a local stadium Friday night, temperatures will start off in the upper 70s at the 7pm kickoff, then fall into the lower 70s by the end of the game. Skies will remain mostly clear, and there is no risk of rain. Overall, the weather is looking nice for the games!

As for college football… Bama takes on Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will rise in the middle 80s at noon, under a partly cloudy sky. By the 2:30pm kickoff, we can expect temperatures in the upper 80s, then fall into the lower or middle 80s by the end of the game. Humidity will remain fairly low, but if you are sitting on the sunny side of the stadium, conditions will be hot.

Auburn is on the road Saturday, with kickoff at 11:00am at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. As the Tigers take on Texas A&M, look for a sunny sky and hot weather. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s by the 11am kickoff, then rise into the middle 90s by the end of the game. Rain is not expected for the Auburn game.

