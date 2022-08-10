Football is back at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Varsity football is back at Holy Spirit Catholic High School for the first time since 2018. When the school disbanded the program due to a lack of participation from students.

In 2020, now Saints head coach Bobby Snyder brought the program back. After spending the past two years on the junior varsity level. Due to the Alabama High School Athletic Association rules, any program that wants to rejoin football must spend two years at the JV level.

“Seeing these people grow as young men and make differences in their lives,” said Snyder. “Just seeing the positive change in their life is what is a big deal to me.”

The two years are up, and the Saints are ready to compete again at the Class 1A level. They will start their season on August 26 against Class 2A South Lamar.