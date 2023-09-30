Football Friday: September 29, 2023

WVUA 23 recaps Week 6 of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:

Eight-Mile War rivalry ends with another emphatic Green Wave win

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

Although a historic matchup, the eight mile rivalry has been one sided the last two seasons. The Gordo Green Wave beat the Pickens County Tornadoes 52-8 Friday night at Gordo High School.

Last season, Gordo beat Pickens County 48-18 making it two years in a row with emphatic Green Wave victories.

It was a dominant win for Gordo head coach Gus Smith and his Green Wave team, one he wants his kids to remember for years to come.

“I love how our kids came out with a chip on their shoulder for this rivalry game,” Smith said.

Smith was quick to credit his foe despite the emotions and feelings surrounding the matchup.

“Pickens County is a tough football team, they’re tough as nails,” Smith said. “They play hard and they’re coached well. We have tons of respect for them and the way they play football.”

CJ Lark was a force to be reckoned with on the field. The running back/wide receiver rushed for 166 yards on 10 carries for two touchdowns while adding one catch for 62 yards. The hard work in practice paid off for Lark and the Green Wave.

“This win means everything; we worked so hard in practice all week and we did what we were supposed to do. We showed them how hard we worked,” Lark said.

The offensive line that paved the way for Lark’s success are crucial to the Green Wave’s identity on offense.

“Our offensive line are our best players, our best guys,” Smith said. “They do a good job and our coaching staff does a good job getting them ready week in and week out.”

Gordo quarterback Jace Neel and running back Ethan Wilder both added a pair of touchdowns on the ground respectively. Neel also threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Willie Fonville.

After big wins, some teams get complacent in their preparation and play. Smith is determined to keep his team on edge and fired up.

“It’s our job as coaches to keep them ready to play at all times,” Smith said. “Our guys know how to prepare; we try and take it one game and one week at a time. We don’t wanna look at the big picture but rather the process.”

The lone Tornadoes touchdown was scored by wide receiver Santonio Holmes off of a pass from quarterback Michael Billups.

Gordo improves to 5-1 and will face Carbon Hill at home next Friday.

With this loss, Pickens County falls to 4-2 losing two games in a row. Next Friday, the Tornadoes host Lynn.

Fast start lifts Holtville past West Blocton

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman Jr.

Holtville was up big at halftime and holds off West Blocton’s rally to win, 32-27.

In the first quarter, Holtville quarterback Keiland Baker throws a fifty-fifty ball and it’s picked off by West Blocton’s Evan Pearson.

The Tigers would not take advantage there, but after a punt block for a score for Holtville, West Blocton running back Nathan barren gets a five-yard touchdown run and the game is now 7-6

In the second quarter with Holtville driving, the Bulldogs Erik Adkins finds a quick score. Holtville goes for two and makes it for a 14-7 lead.

The Bulldogs finish the first half on a high note. Holtville’s Keiland Baker hits Joshua Jimenez with a screen pass. Jimenez doe the rest on a 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Sipsey Valley celebrates Homecoming with win over unbeaten Oak Grove

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Chasen

The Sipsey Valley Bears came out on top 21-14 under the Friday night lights in an upset victory versus the Oak Grove Tigers.

It was the the Bears homecoming game, looking to set the tone in the opening drive, quarterback Lj Cormier dropped back and found his number one receiver Wyatt Bailey for a 45-yard touchdown for the first score of the game.

Later in the first quarter, Cormier would make the connection again, finding Bailey on a seven-yard crossing route that he would speed 40 yards all the way to the house.

Looking to keep their undefeated season alive, the Tigers would keep it on the ground and pound the rock. Oak Grove quarterback Noah Thompson took the snap and after multiple fakes, he handed it off to Jeremiah Fuller who sprinted into the end zone but not without bulldozing a Bears defender.

With the game tied 14-14 with less than 20 seconds left in the second quarter Oak Grove tried to take the lead. Cormier looking for a deep touchdown pass, but Tigers Kyler Pollastrini jumped up and took the ball down to the ground with him for an interception to close the half.

Sipsey Valley would get the game-winning touchdown late in the second half and hold Oak Mountain to a goose egg for the victory.

Next Friday, the Sipsey Valley Bears (3-2) head to Montevallo to face off in a regional matchup versus the Bulldogs (4-1) while the Oak Grove Tigers (4-1) are at home versus regional opponent, the Haleyville Lions (3-2).

