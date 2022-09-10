Football Friday: Sept. 9, 2022
WVUA-23 recaps Week Three of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:
-Hewitt-Trussville vs Tuscaloosa County
-ACA vs Bibb County
-Berry vs Pickens County
-Bessemer City vs Northridge
-Paul W. Bryant vs McAdory
-Central vs Brookwood
-Greene County vs Tuscaloosa Academy
-Spain Park vs Thompson
-Vestavia Hills vs Hoover
-Ramsay vs Pleasant Grove
-Briarwood vs Pelham
-Hillcrest vs Hueytown
-Hubbertville vs South Lamar
-Cold Springs vs Lamar County
All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.