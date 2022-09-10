Football Friday: Sept. 9, 2022

High School football

WVUA-23 recaps Week Three of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:

-Hewitt-Trussville vs Tuscaloosa County

-ACA vs Bibb County

-Berry vs Pickens County

-Bessemer City vs Northridge

-Paul W. Bryant vs McAdory

-Central vs Brookwood

-Greene County vs Tuscaloosa Academy

-Spain Park vs Thompson

-Vestavia Hills vs Hoover

-Ramsay vs Pleasant Grove

-Briarwood vs Pelham

-Hillcrest vs Hueytown

-Hubbertville vs South Lamar

-Cold Springs vs Lamar County

All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.