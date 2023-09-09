Football Friday: Sept. 8, 2023
WVUA-23 recaps Week Threeof the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:
Central pulls away late in win over Paul Bryant
By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe
Pickens County steamrolls Sumiton Christian 56-0
By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Molly Harrold
This Friday the Pickens County Tornadoes defeated the Sumiton Eagles on their home turf with a score of 56-0.
Santanio Jones of Pickens County was the player of the game from the start. The wide receiver who also plays defensive back had two punt returns for a touchdown, one being a 53-yarder to the house. Jones also went on to score a receiving touchdown for Pickens County with style.
Still, in the first quarter, Kemaurion Plott caught a beautiful pass on a screenplay with a 35-yard pass by quarterback Michael Billups. Billups had one rushing touchdown and three passing touchdowns just in the first half.
In the second quarter, Caleb Hill took the toss and no one was able to stop him as he ran for a 60-yard touchdown making the score 48-0 in the first half.
The Tornadoes continued to dominate the game and breezed through the second half, adding eight more points to the scoreboard.
Pickens County will play at Berry High School this upcoming Friday, September 15th.
Patrician Academy cruises to victory over Picken Academy 34-8
By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Avery Lake
The Pickens Academy Pirates hosted Patrician Academy Saints in double a region 2 matchup. The big story going into the game was the Saints tight end Jay Lindsey who recently committed to The University of Alabama. The three-star tight end was a force on offense as he opened up the game on a 20-yard run which set up a touchdown run from Lee Mcbride who put the Saints up 7-0.
The Pirates first play was a disaster as they fumble and hand the ball right back to the Saints. The saints capitalize on the turnover with Jay Lindsey catching a pass over the middle field and taking it 50 yards to the house to put the Saints up 14-0.
Pickens Academy are not able to get anything going on offense as a three-and-out gives the ball back to the Saints. Lindsey got right back in the action as he catches a one-handed catch on a slant route and outran the Pirates secondary on a 60 yard touchdown.
The Saints were in control for the entire game and ended the game beating the Pirate 34-8. Patrician Academy (2-2) has a bye week before playing Monroe Academy (1-2) on Sept. 22. Pickens Academy (0-3) seeks its first win of the season next week against Coosa Valley Academy (0-2).
Holt at ACA- Alex Chasen
Aliceville at TA- Kenneth Kelly
Hueytown steamrolls Brookwood 56-0
By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown
It was all Hueytown on Friday night at Brookwood’s new Billy Joe Stadium.
The Golden Gopher defense shut down the Panther offense, forcing a three-and-out on the first drive of the game. Hueytown special teams came up big, blocking the Brookwood punt deep in Panther territory. While the Golden Gopher’s first offensive drive ended with a missed field goal, the offense had no issues scoring as the game went on.
Hueytown quarterback, Jebron Ellington, rushed into the end zone to put the Golden Gophers up 7-0 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
Brookwood’s Matthew Hughes picked off Ellington in the end zone, but the Panther offense couldn’t get anything going. Jacob Rowell had a rough night for Brookwood, throwing threeinterceptions in the first half. His running backs didn’t offer any help as the Hueytown defensive front controlled the line of scrimmage.
Alex Vassar picked off Rowell midway through the second quarter which set the Golden Gophers up in Brookwood territory. TJ Howell found the end zone a couple plays later to put Hueytown up 21-0 with 6:58 left in the second quarter.
Kole Caldwell intercepted Rowell and returned it for a pick 6, but a holding call negated the touchdown. The Panther defense got a much needed stop after the Golden Gophers turned it over on downs.
Rowell threw his third interception of the half which led to another Ellington quarterback keep for a touchdown. The following play, Brookwood fumbled in the endzone which resulted in a Hueytown touchdown. The Golden Gophers led 35-0 at halftime.
Hueytown (1-2) shut out Brookwood ((1-2) to win 56-0. The Golden Gophers travel to Hillcrest (3-0) next week. The Panthers play at Central Tuscaloosa (2-1) for week four.
Tuscaloosa Co. demolishes Chelsea 42-21
By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Kalani Bagsby