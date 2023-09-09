Football Friday: Sept. 8, 2023

WVUA-23 recaps Week Threeof the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:

Central pulls away late in win over Paul Bryant

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

Paul Bryant and Central would meet Friday night in a back-and-forth high scoring affair with the Falcons pulling away late for a 42-27 win. The game featured a battle between first year head coaches, John McKenzie for Bryant and Demario Pippen for Central High.

The first Paul Bryant drive of the game would end up with the Stampede finding paydirt. Down by the goal line, quarterback Edwin Merriweather would use play action to fake out the defense and find wide receiver Miles Madden wide open in the back of the end zone for the easy score, putting Bryant up 7-0 early.

The next Paul Bryant drive wouldn’t be as favorable for the Stampede, however. Backed up on their own three-yard line, Merriweather would drop back to pass and try to step up in the pocket but is stripped from behind and Pherron Dancy would fall on the fumble in the end zone for the Falcons touchdown, evening the score up at 7-7.

The Central offense wanted to get in on the scoring too, their next drive quarterback David McNeil would drop back at midfield and air it out for a wide-open receiver Jalen Powell who would catch the ball and walk into the end zone for the touchdown. Central takes their first lead of the game 14-7.

Next drive it would be fourth and goal for Bryant down by the goal line, Merriweather would run around the right side before pitching the ball to his running back James Freeman who takes it in for the score. Stampede tie it back up at 14-14.

Right before halftime, after a long Central drive, McNeil would take the quarterback sneak up the middle and fall over the goal line for the touchdown. Central would take a 21-14 lead into the break.

The Falcons would use the strong finish to the first half to power their final half of football and pull away with the road victory over the Stampede. Next up for Paul Bryant (1-2) will look to bounce back at home against McAdory (1-2). Meanwhile, the Central Falcons (2-1) will return home and host the Brookwood Panthers (1-2).

Pickens County steamrolls Sumiton Christian 56-0

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Molly Harrold

This Friday the Pickens County Tornadoes defeated the Sumiton Eagles on their home turf with a score of 56-0.

Santanio Jones of Pickens County was the player of the game from the start. The wide receiver who also plays defensive back had two punt returns for a touchdown, one being a 53-yarder to the house. Jones also went on to score a receiving touchdown for Pickens County with style.

Still, in the first quarter, Kemaurion Plott caught a beautiful pass on a screenplay with a 35-yard pass by quarterback Michael Billups. Billups had one rushing touchdown and three passing touchdowns just in the first half.

In the second quarter, Caleb Hill took the toss and no one was able to stop him as he ran for a 60-yard touchdown making the score 48-0 in the first half.

The Tornadoes continued to dominate the game and breezed through the second half, adding eight more points to the scoreboard.

Pickens County will play at Berry High School this upcoming Friday, September 15th.

Patrician Academy cruises to victory over Picken Academy 34-8

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Avery Lake

The Pickens Academy Pirates hosted Patrician Academy Saints in double a region 2 matchup. The big story going into the game was the Saints tight end Jay Lindsey who recently committed to The University of Alabama. The three-star tight end was a force on offense as he opened up the game on a 20-yard run which set up a touchdown run from Lee Mcbride who put the Saints up 7-0.

The Pirates first play was a disaster as they fumble and hand the ball right back to the Saints. The saints capitalize on the turnover with Jay Lindsey catching a pass over the middle field and taking it 50 yards to the house to put the Saints up 14-0.

Pickens Academy are not able to get anything going on offense as a three-and-out gives the ball back to the Saints. Lindsey got right back in the action as he catches a one-handed catch on a slant route and outran the Pirates secondary on a 60 yard touchdown.

The Saints were in control for the entire game and ended the game beating the Pirate 34-8. Patrician Academy (2-2) has a bye week before playing Monroe Academy (1-2) on Sept. 22. Pickens Academy (0-3) seeks its first win of the season next week against Coosa Valley Academy (0-2).

Holt at ACA- Alex Chasen

Aliceville at TA- Kenneth Kelly

Hueytown steamrolls Brookwood 56-0

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

It was all Hueytown on Friday night at Brookwood’s new Billy Joe Stadium.

The Golden Gopher defense shut down the Panther offense, forcing a three-and-out on the first drive of the game. Hueytown special teams came up big, blocking the Brookwood punt deep in Panther territory. While the Golden Gopher’s first offensive drive ended with a missed field goal, the offense had no issues scoring as the game went on.

Hueytown quarterback, Jebron Ellington, rushed into the end zone to put the Golden Gophers up 7-0 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

Brookwood’s Matthew Hughes picked off Ellington in the end zone, but the Panther offense couldn’t get anything going. Jacob Rowell had a rough night for Brookwood, throwing threeinterceptions in the first half. His running backs didn’t offer any help as the Hueytown defensive front controlled the line of scrimmage.

Alex Vassar picked off Rowell midway through the second quarter which set the Golden Gophers up in Brookwood territory. TJ Howell found the end zone a couple plays later to put Hueytown up 21-0 with 6:58 left in the second quarter.

Kole Caldwell intercepted Rowell and returned it for a pick 6, but a holding call negated the touchdown. The Panther defense got a much needed stop after the Golden Gophers turned it over on downs.

Rowell threw his third interception of the half which led to another Ellington quarterback keep for a touchdown. The following play, Brookwood fumbled in the endzone which resulted in a Hueytown touchdown. The Golden Gophers led 35-0 at halftime.

Hueytown (1-2) shut out Brookwood ((1-2) to win 56-0. The Golden Gophers travel to Hillcrest (3-0) next week. The Panthers play at Central Tuscaloosa (2-1) for week four.

Tuscaloosa Co. demolishes Chelsea 42-21

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Kalani Bagsby

Tuscaloosa County’s wide receiver Jordan Chambers Smith led the way to a 42-21 smashing win over Chelsea High.

The game started by Chelsea kicking off to Tuscaloosa County, and shortly followed by fumble recovery by Tuscaloosa County High School.

In the first quarter, the Chelsea hornets running back Emerson Russell makes a big play towards the endzone, leading to Russell making the first touchdown of the game for the hornets. Shortly thereafter, the Wildcats quarterback, Braden Smith, who has a powerful arm gets the ball to wide receiver Jordan Chambers Smith with style and grace scoring a touchdown for the Wildcats.

Tuscaloosa County intercepts a Chelsea pass, ending the first quarter with a score of 7-7. In second quarter the Wildcats completed a stunning 63-yard touchdown pass, with a strong connection between quarterback Braden Smith and wide receiver Jordan Smith.

The Wildcats were determined to make their way to the end zone, and running back Kamorri Jackson plowed his way through the Hornets line, scoring yet another Tuscaloosa County Touchdown. Running back for the Wildcats, Kevin Riley scores the final touchdown of the first half, making the score 28-14.

In the third quarter, Chelsea makes a comeback with running back Emerson Russell scoring a 2-yard rushing touchdown making the score 28-21. This was no threat to the Wildcats, as they went on to score shortly after with a 40-yard rushing touchdown making the score 35-21. In the fourth quarter, the game came to a close with the Wildcats intercepting a Chelsea pass and scoring an additional touchdown making the final score of the game 42-21, with a Tuscaloosa County High School Wildcat win.

Next week Tuscaloosa County (3-0) goes on the road to face the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies (2-1), and Chelsea (1-2) will host the Oak Mountain Eagles (1-2), hopeful for a comeback win.

================

Vestavia at Thompson – McCann

Hoover at Spain Park

Montevallo at Hale Co. – Riley Theis

Northridge at Hillcrest- Riley Theis