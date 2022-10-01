Football Friday: Sept. 30, 2022

high school football

WVUA-23’s recaps Week Six of the high school football season. Enjoy highlights from:

-Northside vs Corner

-McAdory vs Northridge

-Central-Tuscaloosa vs Hillcrest

-Hueytown vs Paul Bryant

-Bibb County vs Hale County

-Midfield vs Greensboro

-West Blocton vs Holt

-Montevallo vs Sipsey Valley

-Brookwood vs Bessemer City

-Hewitt-Trussville vs Thompson

-Hoover vs Oak Mountain

-Helena vs Briarwood

-Tuscaloosa County vs Spain Park

-Gordo vs Carbon Hill

-Oakman vs Fayette County

-Greene County vs Sulligent

All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.