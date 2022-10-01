Football Friday: Sept. 30, 2022
WVUA-23’s recaps Week Six of the high school football season. Enjoy highlights from:
-Northside vs Corner
-McAdory vs Northridge
-Central-Tuscaloosa vs Hillcrest
-Hueytown vs Paul Bryant
-Bibb County vs Hale County
-Midfield vs Greensboro
-West Blocton vs Holt
-Montevallo vs Sipsey Valley
-Brookwood vs Bessemer City
-Hewitt-Trussville vs Thompson
-Hoover vs Oak Mountain
-Helena vs Briarwood
-Tuscaloosa County vs Spain Park
-Gordo vs Carbon Hill
-Oakman vs Fayette County
-Greene County vs Sulligent
All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.