Football Friday: Sept. 23, 2022
WVUA-23’s recaps Week Five of the high school football season. Enjoy highlights from:
-Gordo vs Pickens County
-Northridge vs American Christian Academy
-Aliceville vs Central-Tuscaloosa
-Demopolis vs Paul Bryant
-A.L. Johnson vs Greene County
-Wenonah vs Holt
-Cornerstone Christian vs North River Christian
-Andalusia vs Bibb County
-Greensboro vs R.C. Hatch
-Clay-Chalkville vs Thompson
-Hoover vs Mountain Brook
-Pinson Valley vs Homewood
-South Lamar vs Sulligent
-Tuscaloosa Academy vs University Charter
All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.