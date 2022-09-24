Football Friday: Sept. 23, 2022

WVUA-23’s recaps Week Five of the high school football season. Enjoy highlights from:

-Gordo vs Pickens County

-Northridge vs American Christian Academy

-Aliceville vs Central-Tuscaloosa

-Demopolis vs Paul Bryant

-A.L. Johnson vs Greene County

-Wenonah vs Holt

-Cornerstone Christian vs North River Christian

-Andalusia vs Bibb County

-Greensboro vs R.C. Hatch

-Clay-Chalkville vs Thompson

-Hoover vs Mountain Brook

-Pinson Valley vs Homewood

-South Lamar vs Sulligent

-Tuscaloosa Academy vs University Charter

All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.