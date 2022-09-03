Football Friday: Sept. 2, 2022
WVUA-23 recaps Week Three of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:
-Hillcrest vs Northridge
-Brookwood vs Hueytown
-Bibb County vs West Blocton
-South Lamar vs Berry
-Tarrant vs Fayette County
-Paul W. Bryant vs Central
-Hubbertville vs Holy Spirit
-Lamar County vs Greene County
-ACA vs Holt
-Oak Grove vs Northside
-Thompson vs Vestavia Hills
-Spain Park vs Hoover
-Oak Mountain vs Hewitt-Trussvile
-Springville vs Leeds
-Tuscaloosa Academy vs Aliceville
-Winfield vs Gordo
All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.