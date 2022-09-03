Football Friday: Sept. 2, 2022

football, high school

WVUA-23 recaps Week Three of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:

-Hillcrest vs Northridge

-Brookwood vs Hueytown

-Bibb County vs West Blocton

-South Lamar vs Berry

-Tarrant vs Fayette County

-Paul W. Bryant vs Central

-Hubbertville vs Holy Spirit

-Lamar County vs Greene County

-ACA vs Holt

-Oak Grove vs Northside

-Thompson vs Vestavia Hills

-Spain Park vs Hoover

-Oak Mountain vs Hewitt-Trussvile

-Springville vs Leeds

-Tuscaloosa Academy vs Aliceville

-Winfield vs Gordo

All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.