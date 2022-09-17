Football Friday: Sept. 16, 2022

WVUA-23 recaps Week Four of the high school football season. Enjoy highlights from:

ACA Celebrates Homecoming With A Dominant Win Over Hale County

Patriots Have Won Four Games In A Row

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

ACA scored the first 41 points of the game in a dominant 41-26 win over Hale County.

On the first play from scrimmage, Hale County quarterback Antwain Zinnerman mishandles the snap and American Christian Academy’s Cooper Dempsey recovers the ball for the Patriots.

American Christian Academy would capitalize on the great field position. Quarterback Carson Sute finds tight end Chance Henderson in the endzone, and the Patriots had an early 7-0 lead.

On Hale County’s second possession, ACA’s defense made sure the Wildcats would not get on track American Christian Academy’s Cooper Dempsey gets a sack to force a Hale County punt.

Hale County seemed primed to build some momentum late in the first quarter. ACA was threatening to score another touchdown, but the Wildcats Cameron Edwards delivered a huge hit that resulted in a Tristian Morriss interception for the Hale County turnover.

The Wildcats offense could not get anything going, and had to punt it back to the Patriots.

From that point, American Christian Academy took control and scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions.

Next week, ACA (4-1, 3-0) hosts Northridge (2-2, 2-1) in a non-region game. Hale County (2-3, 1-2) has a bye-week. The Wildcats next game is at home against Bibb County on Friday, Sept. 30.

Hillcrest Offense, Defense Take Control Early In Win Over Brookwood

Patriots Improve To 5-0

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Hillcrest found points on offense and defense in the first quarter to remove any doubt in a 44-0 win over Brookwood.

Brookwood received the ball to open the game but on the Panthers first play, Hillcrest defensive back Tyre Jackson intercepted the pass from Panthers quarterback Kobie Humphries.

Following the turnover, Hillcrest’s offense found its groove. Running back Jayshon Land scored on a 11-yard run. The extra point gave the Patriots an early 7-0 lead.

On its next possession, Hillcrest running back Jamarian Johnson broke free on an 80-yard touchdown run, and the score was 14-0 Hillcrest.

Following another Brookwood turnover, Hillcrest quarterback Ethan Crawford fired a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Farley to give the Patriots a 21-0 lead.

With a little more than a minute remaining in the first quarter, Hillcrest tackled Brookwood quarterback Jacob Rowell in the Panthers own endzone for a safety and a 23-0 lead.

Next week, Hillcrest (5-0, 3-0) travels to Gadsden City for a non-region game. Brookwood (3-2, 1-2) has a bye. The Panthers next game is on the road at Bessemer City on Friday, Sept. 30.

Thompson Running Back Scores Four Touchdowns in Region Win

Warriors Improve To 3-0 In Region Play

To borrow a cliche phrase, Thompson running back A.J. Green has the “scoring-touch”.

Green scored four touchdowns, the first four scores of the game for the Warriors, in a 48-3 win over Chelsea. Green now has six touchdowns in the past two games.

Chelsea opened the game on an impressive 14-play drive that lasted seven minutes, but the Hornets had to settle for a short field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Thompson answered in just two plays. On the Warriors second offensive snap, Green burst up the middle and broke free for a 63-yard touchdown run.

Chelsea’s offense went back to work and picked up where it left off on the first drive. The Hornets drove 42 yards on nine plays on its second possession. But on a third down, Thompson linebacker Caleb Ballard intercepted Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson.

Green and the Warriors offense took over at midfield and put together another touchdown drive. Green finished this one off with a five-yard touchdown run and a 14-3 lead.

Green would find the endzone again late in the first half. With 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter, he caught a screen pass from Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn, and managed to turn what looked to be a short gain into a 32-yard touchdown. Thompson led 21-3 at halftime.

Green scored his final touchdown on Thompson’s first possession of the second half.

“We had the ball two snaps in the first quarter, and they had the ball, I think 18 minutes in the first half,” said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman. “You can’t win games like that as a rule. But we hit the plays in the first half when we had the ball to get a little bit of a cushion.”

Next week, Thompson (3-2, 3-0) hosts Clay-Chalkville (5-0, 3-0) in a non-region game. Chelsea (1-4, 1-2) hosts Pelham (1-3, 1-1) in a non-region game. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Gordo Mauls Tarrant on Homecoming Night

Greenwave offense averaging 52 points a game in past three contests

By WVUA 23 Student Sports Reporter Jeremy Bryant

The Gordo Greenwave walked into homecoming night on a high note and huge confidence entering their matchup against the Tarrant Wildcats, and left it all on the turf in a 49-0 win.

Gordo got off to the best start they could have envisioned, with the first play from scrimmage on offense going the distance for a touchdown for the game’s first points. The defense kept up their end of the bargain making it a nightmare for the Wilcats’s offense by getting in the backfield and forcing more than a handful of stalled drives.

Gordo’s Quarterback Brax Garrison kept the points rolling as the offense scored in less than five plays on every drive in the first half with the help of his big arm and elusive ability. Garrison managed to sling a few touchdowns, and break the pocket for a rumbling run for over 40 yards to the end zone helping Gordo to a 29-point first quarter.

Tarrant managed to spark a little offense in the second quarter, but to no avail as the defensive pressure continued to stiffen on the Wildcats and force a couple fumbles. The game plan for the wildcats did them no favor as they failed to complete a single pass in the first half.

Gordo’s Rayshawn Williams quickly became the star of the show scoring 4 times all in the first half including a bludgeoning 91-yard touchdown run to extend the Greenwave lead, and make sure he gets his cardio workout in for the week.

The homecoming victory was never in doubt as the Greenwave cruised to a 49-0 demolition over the Wildcats. Gordo continues their astounding play with their third win in the region as they go on the road next week in a matchup against Pickens County.

– Lynn vs Holy Spirit

– Oak Mountain vs Tuscaloosa County

– Haleyville vs Northside

– Northridge vs Paul W. Bryant

– Lamar County vs Tuscaloosa Academy

– Central vs McAdory

– Hueytown vs Bessemer City

– Hoover vs Hewitt-Trussville

– Sulligent vs Aliceville

