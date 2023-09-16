Football Friday: Sept. 15, 2023

WVUA 23 recaps Week 4 of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:

Bibb County takes control of region race with win over ACA

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Sutton Smith

TUSCALOOSA – Bibb County weathered the surging storms of the 1st half and rallied to beat ACA, 22-20.

This marks the first time in five seasons the Choctaws have taken down their Class 4A Region 3 opponent.

“We have a great community and our kids battled their tails off tonight,” Bibb County head coach Matt Geohagan said. “In Bibb County, Friday night means something; it’s important to our kids and community. I love being here and I love our kids because they just kept playing.”

Coach Geohagan was quick not to take all the praise for a 4-0 start. Instead, he turned to his coaching staff and players.

“I truly believe I have the best coaching staff in the state,” Geohagan said. “They leave their families to be with our players and they work tirelessly. They are great football coaches but even better men.”

Bibb County running back Jay Harris had a night to remember. He led the Choctaw ground game with two rushing touchdowns, one giving them the lead in the fourth quarter.

“Jay’s a true competitor and he wants to win badly,” Geohagan said. “He wants the ball in his hands and to run behind his offensive line and those receivers who block for him.”

Harris was a workhorse all night and even went down with an injury late in the fourth quarter. Like his coach, he was quick to thank his teammates, in particular, his offensive lineman.

“In the 4th quarter they came to play,” Harris said. “We came out strong in the second half; my offensive line is just too good.”

The Choctaws dominated the trenches in the second half. Whether it was pushing the ball down the field slowly and methodically or rushing the quarterback on defense; they came to play.

Before the game, Geohagan emphasized physicality, something his team carried with them into the second half.

“We made mistakes early on; we were down by 10 at the half,” Geohagan said. “We won that ball game in the second half because all three phases of our game came together.”

The Choctaws (4-0, 2-0) are riding high into Week 5 undefeated; they travel to Sipsey Valley next Friday night.

The Patriots (2-2, 1-1) look to get back on track next week on the road against Hale County (1-3, 1-1).

-Brookwood Panthers vs Central Falcons

-Hueytown Golden Gophers vs Hillcrest Patriots

-McAdory Yellow Jackets vs Paul Bryant Stampede

-Curry Yellow Jackets vs Northside Rams

-Hale County Wildcats vs Holt Ironmen

-Midfield Patriots vs Gordo Green Wave

-Sipsey Valley Bears vs West Blocton Tigers

-Thompson Warriors vs Spain Park Jaguars

-Hoover Bucs vs Vestavia Hills Rebels

-Tuscaloosa County Wildcats vs Hewitt-Trussville Huskies

-Pinson Valley Indians vs Clay-Chalkville Cougars

-Center Point Eagles vs Pell City Panthers

-Russell Christian Academy vs Tuscaloosa Christian

-Lighthouse Christian Academy vs North River Christian