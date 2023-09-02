Football Friday: Sept. 1, 2023
WVUA-23 recaps Week Two of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:
West Blocton vs Brookwood
American Christian Academy vs Tuscaloosa Academy
Bessemer City vs Tuscaloosa County
Center Point vs Aliceville
Cleburne County vs Northside
Fayette County vs Sulligent
Francis Marion vs Greene County
Gordo vs Bibb County
Greensboro vs Hale County
Minor vs Paul Bryant
Homewood vs Vestavia Hills
Clay-Chalkville vs Hueytown
Oak Grove (Miss.) vs Hoover
Moody vs Sylacauga
Central vs Woodlawn
Trinity Christian vs Tuscaloosa Christian
Parker vs Ramsay
All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.