Football Friday: Oct. 7, 2022
WVUA-23 recaps Week Seven of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:
-Fayette County vs Gordo
-Pickens County vs Holy Spirit
-Brookwood vs Paul Bryant
-Bessemer City vs Hillcrest
-Cordova vs Northside
-Northridge vs Central
-Winston County vs Tuscaloosa Academy
-Holt vs Sipsey Valley
-Sulligent vs Lamar County
-Vestavia Hills vs Hewitt-Trussville
-Oak Grove vs Corner
-Tuscaloosa County vs Hoover
-Oak Mountain vs Thompson
-Mountain Brook vs Parker
All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.