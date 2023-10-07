Football Friday: Oct. 6, 2023

WVUA 23 recaps Week 7 of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:

Spain Park ruins Tuscaloosa County’s homecoming celebration

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

It was all Spain Park from opening to finish Friday night as the Jaguars beat the Wildcats on their homecoming night 35-14.

The Jaguars came to play and showed their urgency when Reggie Jackson took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Winning at the point-of-attack in all three phases of the game, Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes was elated with his team’s performance on the road.

“Our team’s energy was strong all night,” Vakakes said. “We haven’t had great energy before tonight; it had been five weeks since our team tasted victory. To keep swinging and swinging and fighting in this game speaks to the team we have; I’m super happy for them.”

The Jaguars missed Jackson’s presence in the last three games due to a concussion he suffered in week two. Tonight he showed up and showed out adding 47 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown to his special teams score.

The Jaguars were able to protect the ball on offense and take it away on defense. Mitchell Frazier and Jamari Mosely both caught interceptions for the Jaguars while the Spain Park offense played turnover free.

On the flip side, the Wildcats turned the ball over twice leading to 14 Jaguar points. If not for the turnovers, the Wildcats would’ve been in striking distance towards the end of the game.

Tuscaloosa County head coach Adam Winegarden was disappointed with his teams performance and is ready to get back to the drawing board.

“We can’t turn the ball over four times and give up a kickoff return for a touchdown and expect to win games,” Winegarden said. “You have to give credit to Spain Park, but we didn’t make any plays to win.”

Winegarden remains positive and optimistic about the challenges that lie ahead for his team.

“We’re going to have to play better football bottom line,” Winegarden said. “We have a very capable football team but we have to play better and give ourselves a chance to win.”

Tuscaloosa County running backs Kevin Riley and Chardarius Hutchins combined for 33 carries, 130 yards and one touchdown scored by Hutchins. The Wildcats also threw for less than 100 yards on the night due to the incredible defense played by the Jaguars.

“We’re gonna keep swinging; we feel like we have a good team and our kids are playing hard. We made some plays tonight so I’m proud of them and our coaching staff,” Vakakes said.

Jaguar quarterback Brock Bradley was impressive commanding the Spain Park offense. Bradley completed 4-8 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a touchdown. Jonathan Bibbs caught two of Bradley’s passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Spain Park hopes this win catapults their team into the month of October. They sit at 3-3 winning their first region game of the season against the Wildcats. The Jaguars host Chelsea next Friday night.

With the loss, the Wildcats sit at 4-2 and will look to get back on track at home against Hoover next Friday night.

============

-Hillcrest Patriots vs Central Falcons

-Bessemer City Purple Tigers vs Brookwood Panthers

-Corner Yellow Jackets vs Northside Rams

-Lynn Bears vs Pickens County Tornadoes

-Carbon Hill Bulldogs vs Gordo Green Wave

-Dallas County Hornets vs American Christian Academy Patriots

-Meadowview Christian Trojans vs Tuscaloosa Christian Warriors

-Berry-Fayette Wildcats vs Holy Spirit Saints

-Thompson Warriors vs Hewitt-Trussville Huskies

-Briarwood Lions vs Helena Huskies

-John Carroll Cavaliers vs Pleasant Grove Spartans

-Oak Mountain Eagles vs Hoover Buccaneers

-Lamar County Bulldogs vs Aliceville Yellow Jackets

-Sulligent Blue Devils vs Greene County Tigers

-Wenonah Dragons vs Ramsay Rams