Football Friday: Oct. 28, 2022

WVUA-23 recaps Week Ten of the high school football season. Enjoy highlights from:

Gordo vs Hale County

Sipsey Valley vs Northside

Tuscaloosa County vs Brookwood

Alma-Bryant vs Northridge

Holt vs Tuscaloosa Academy

Fayetteville vs Holy Spirit

Marion County vs Pickens County

Vestavia Hills vs Helena

Calera vs McAdory

St. Clair County vs Dora

Jacksonville vs Oxford

Homewood vs Jasper

Morgan Academy vs Pickens Academy

Tuscaloosa Christian vs Russell Christian

All the highlights — plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.